Namibia’s October inflation hit 7.1 pct

November 16, 2022

WINDHOEK, Nov. 16  — Namibia’s inflation rate rose 7.1 percent in October, up from 3.6 percent recorded in October 2021, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said Tuesday.
The transport, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages components, continued to be the main drivers of inflation in October, with a contribution of 2.6 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points, respectively, according to the NSA data.
According to the agency, on a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate increased by 0.2 percent in October, compared to the 0.1 percent growth rate recorded a month earlier.  (Xinhua)

