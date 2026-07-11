Namibia’s annual inflation rate up to 4.4 pct in June

WINDHOEK, July 9– Namibia‘s annual inflation rate rose to 4.4 percent in June 2026, up from 4.1 percent in May and 3.7 percent in the same month last year, according to data released Thursday by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

In its latest Consumer Price Index report, NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said transport was the largest contributor to the annual inflation rate, accounting for about 1.9 percentage points.

“This means that transport-related price increases accounted for about 43.9 percent of the overall inflation rate, making it the dominant driver of inflation during the month,” he said.

The category of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels was the second-largest contributor, adding 1.1 percentage points to the annual inflation rate, while food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 0.5 percentage points, according to the report.

On a monthly basis, inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in June from 1.2 percent in May, while core inflation stood at 3.3 percent, below the headline rate. In its June monetary policy statement, the Bank of Namibia projected headline inflation to average 4.0 percent in 2026 before easing to 3.6 percent in 2027. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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