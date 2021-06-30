Namibia to be locked down countrywide to curb rising COVID-19 infections

WINDHOEK, June 30 — Namibian President Hage Geingob on Wednesday announced a decision to tighten COVID-19 regulations by locking down the whole country and banning interregional travel starting Thursday to prevent the spread of the virus.

Geingob also maintained public gatherings at 10 persons per event and changed the curfew from 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Geingob said while the decision to lock down the economy would attract destructive implications on the economy, he has decided to take the hard decision to protect people lives.

“Having recovered from COVID 19 myself I have seen the need to take difficult decision to protect ourselves. I also urge all Namibians to get vaccinated,” he said.

Namibia is now recording 1,798 daily cases on average, with a positivity rate 41 percent, while 513 people succumbed to the pandemic in the past 15 days, he said.

The Namibian President restricted the sale of liquor and banned any such activities on Saturdays and Sundays. He also prohibited contact sports because of the high risk of transmission.

He said all road and air traffic services will no longer be allowed to operate interregional routes, while a special arrangement will be made for tourists. (Xinhua)