Preventing Digital Violence: The Role of Women in Tech Development

FROM EXCLUSION TO EMPOWERMENT: When women and girls are included in the creation and design of technology, there is a world of potential for innovation that promotes gender equality – and benefits society as a whole,” highlights the critical role of women and girls in shaping the future of technology. The involvement of women in the design and development of technology is essential to ensure that digital tools and products are safe, usable, and inclusive for everyone.

Excluding women from technology development comes at a high cost. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable to technology-facilitated gender-based violence, such as sextortion, cyberbullying, harassment, and doxxing. The consequences of this violence are significant, ranging from health, safety, political, and economic impacts for women and girls and their families to society as a whole.

The digital gender gap is a pressing issue that must be addressed. Women and girls are still underrepresented in the tech industry, and this gap perpetuates gender inequality in the economic and social spheres. We must ensure that women and girls have equal opportunities to access and use technology safely, participate in the development of technology, and benefit from its potential.

The UNFPA’s theme for International Women’s Day this year, “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” highlights the importance of celebrating women and girls who champion transformative technology. This theme also recognizes the need to protect the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and address the issue of technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Technology is not the enemy, and it holds tremendous power for good. It can expand networks, education, opportunities, and minds. However, we must prevent it from being misused against women and girls as a tool of subjugation and violence. The UNFPA is combating digital violence by providing survivors with response services, building awareness, and transforming harmful social and gendered norms. Supporting technology development that includes women and girls and builds safety and privacy by design is also crucial to preventing digital violence at the outset.

In conclusion, the involvement of women and girls in technology development is critical to advancing gender equality and promoting a safe, inclusive, and accessible digital future for everyone. It is our responsibility to ensure that technology serves as a force for good and does not perpetuate gender-based violence or inequality. – Namibia Daily News