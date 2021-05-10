Namibians celebrate Mother’s Day with appreciation amid COVID-19 pandemic

by Ndalimpinga Iita

WINDHOEK, May 10 — On Sunday, many people in Namibia celebrated Mother’s Day, focusing on appreciation amid rapid deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selma Titus, 28, from the capital Windhoek, bought her mother a special gift. According to Titus, who is also a mother of one, the extra effort made to acknowledge her mother is based on understanding and experience as a new parent.

“Parenting is not easy. Therefore, on this special day, the gift is meant to express my heartfelt gratitude to my mother for all she has done for me since childhood,” she said on Sunday.

She is not the only one. Hans David celebrates Mother’s Day to honour his mother’s sacrifices through school and love shared.

“Today I am celebrating her life because of the uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. You never know when a loved one will succumb,” he said.

Many people also resorted to social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to express appreciation to their mothers.

“When we say mothers are so amazing, humble, we mean it. A mother is irreplaceable. Let us respect all the mothers. Mommy, I salute and love you,” expressed Paulina Lugambo on her WhatsApp status.

Meanwhile, local entrepreneurs also organised events and specials on prizes.

Melvin Skrywer, an artist and entrepreneur from Engravea Dream, sold Mother’s Day themed products at a Mother’s Day bunch market at the local Mekenificent Wellness Centre on Sunday in Windhoek. Products included engraved key chains and holders and other artistic products with messages themed around the day.

“The aim is to accord people the opportunity to get something unique and special for their mothers and other mother figures,” he said.

Mekenificent Wellness Centre also organised brunch and vouchers for Mother’s Day.

While efforts made by many to recognise their mothers are notable, gender equality experts, are however, advocating for locals to appreciate their parents every day and not just wait until internationally acclaimed days to express gratitude.

Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi, a gender equality practitioner, said that as observed over the years, most people would acknowledge their mothers only on social media platforms and not even bother to call them or visit them. While others would buy flowers or gifts yet continuously give their parents grieve throughout the year.

“On an ordinary day, one rarely notice the effort as is done on Mother’s Day. That is superficial love. A major shift and transformation are required. Individuals ought to do better,” he said.

According to the expert, the world should embrace and have compassion for their parents and guardians every day.

“This should be demonstrated through regular contact with parents, action, support and tender care. Mother’s Day is supposed to be a culmination of everyday acts of love and care towards parents,” he concluded. (Xinhua)