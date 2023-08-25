Namibian President Advocates Enhanced Cooperation with China

NDN Staffer

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 25 — Namibian President Hage Geingob has called for intensified collaboration with China across the sectors of green hydrogen, oil and gas, and infrastructure development.

Addressing the XV BRICS Summit China-Africa Leaders Dialogue on August 24, 2023, Geingob highlighted Namibia’s advancements in the green hydrogen industry and its role as a supplier of crucial raw minerals, including lithium, integral for the global transition to green energy.

Geingob extended an invitation for investment and support in developing green energy infrastructure, thereby enhancing regional energy value chains and off-take agreements. He declared, “We are open for business.”

The Namibian President also endorsed China’s Global Security Initiative, advocating a novel vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable universal security.

Emphasizing Namibia’s commitment to international solidarity, Geingob asserted, “Namibia is a child of international solidarity and believes in One Africa, One World and One Global Village. Therefore, this China-Africa Dialogue reaffirms the saying that, ‘True friends, no matter how far they are, are able to fill your spirit’.”

Geingob’s statement underscores the burgeoning significance of China-Africa relations. China presently stands as Africa’s foremost trading partner and the largest contributor of foreign direct investment on the continent.

The China-Africa Leaders Dialogue serves as an annual platform uniting leaders from China and African nations to deliberate on strategies for strengthening collaboration. This year’s theme, “Promoting African integration and jointly building a high-level Africa-China community with a shared future,” reflects the aspiration for a close partnership.

The dialogue is recognized as a pivotal opportunity for China and Africa to reaffirm their commitment to shared objectives encompassing sustainable development, poverty eradication, and peace and security.

President Geingob additionally voiced Namibia’s endorsement of China’s Global Civilization Initiative, which champions cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.

“As true friends, we join the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by President Xi, encouraging different civilizations to flourish collectively when they break down barriers to work together and by so doing renew hope to achieve a shared prosperous and peaceful co-existence of all nations,” expressed Geingob.

The China-Africa Leaders Dialogue stands as a testament to the growing importance of China-Africa relations, exemplifying the dedication of both parties to a mutually beneficial collaboration towards shared aspirations.