Tokyo stocks advance in morning on hopes for global economy

TOKYO, April 5 -- Tokyo stocks advanced Monday morning as the market mood was buoyed by data late last week showing the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, raising the prospects for the recovery of the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 229.19 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday to 30,083.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 11.16 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,982.78. Marine transportation, bank and securities house-oriented issues comprised those that advanced the most by the morning break. xinhua