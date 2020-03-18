Minister of Health appoints an Incident Manager amid corona virus fears.



Windhoek, March 18-Minister of Health and social services Shangula Kalumbi, announced at a Press conference that he has appointed Maria Kamazembi as an Incident Manager for the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Minister, the Incident Manager will be responsible for the coordination of all aspects regarding the virus, such as responses, making partners, assigning responsibilities, developing and implementing an evaluation plan and managing information for the public.



Coronavirus update

As part of the Ministry’s mandate to keep the public updated on the state and progress of the COVID-19, the Minister announced that the public will be briefed on the matter every Wednesday. In the press conference, the Minister highlighted that a cumulative number of 24 cases were tested over the past few weeks and to this point only 2 cases have tested positive for the virus, which are the two Romanian couple. This means that at this point, Namibia has only two people with the virus of Corona.



Masks and gloves

In the same press conference, the Minister also took time to provide information to the public on the issue of the public wearing masks and gloves. He informed the public that masks and gloves serves to protect the infected person from infecting others only and not to protect any individual from the infection. He emphasised a regular washing of hands as an effective way of preventing the spread of the virus as emphasised by the World Health Organisation.



Compiled by Joseph NM Tobias

