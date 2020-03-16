Namibia reduces ministries from 26 to 19 in new gov’t structure

WINDHOEK, March 16 -- Namibia will downsize the number of ministries from 26 to 19, President Hage Geingob said Monday, adding that this is to achieve better alignment and do away with duplication of mandates. Some of the ministries were merged while some remained. "In making these changes I have been mindful of the need to optimize the structure of government to give fresh impetus to our plans for economic recovery and growth while balancing the need for renewal and continuity," Geingob said. Part of the merged ministries include ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration which was merged with Safety and Security, Ministry of Agriculture, Water was merged with Land Reform while Ministry of Gender and Poverty Eradication was elevated to the office of the presidency. According to Geingob, deputy ministers will be reduced from about 30 to 15. Xinhua