Economics

Namibia’s producer price index for mining up in Q1

June 23, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 23  — Namibia’s producer price index (NPPI) for mining of uranium and thorium ores in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 88 basis points, representing an increase of 48.4 percent when compared to 59.3 basis points recorded during the same period of last year, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).
The index for mining of other non-ferrous metal ores includes mining and preparation of ores valued chiefly for their non-ferrous metal content, e.g., aluminium, copper, lead, zinc, etc., NSA Statistician general Alex Shimuafeni said in the NPPI Q1 2022 statistics bulletin Thursday.
“This category excludes mining and preparation of uranium and thorium ores, reported. The index for this industry increased to 185.2 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 from 155.1 basis points recorded in the same quarter of 2021, increasing the level of prices by 19.4 percent during the quarter under review when compared to the same period of 2021,” he added.
Meanwhile, the index for other mining and quarrying included mining and extraction of diamonds, which is a significant activity in Namibia’s mining sector, he added.
“During the first quarter of 2022, the index for this sector increased to 124.1 basis points from 115.1 basis points recorded during the same quarter a year ago, translating into a year-on-year inflation rate of 7.9 percent,” he concluded.  (Xinhua)



