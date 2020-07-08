Namibia records 55 new cases of COVID-19.

Windhoek, July 8-Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula this morning announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the country.

Among them are 2 non-Namibians, who are in a vessel and the rest are Namibian nationals. 53 are from Walvis Bay and 2 are from Windhoek. Of the the 53 in Walvisbay, 43 are in a vessel, where others 3 other crew members has tested positive.

The two cases in Windhoek, one was a referral from Walvis Bay on the 19th June 2020 for medical reasons, and was admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital. The other one is the contact of confirmed case.

Confirmed case: 593

Recoveries : 25

Number of people in quarantine : 860

NDN Reporter