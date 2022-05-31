Trending Now
National

Namibia receives 23 artefacts repatriated from Germany

May 31, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 31 — Namibia on Monday received 23 artefacts that had been repatriated from Germany to carry out research on their origins and cultural significance.
The items include an ancient three-headed drinking vessel, a doll wearing a traditional dress and various spears, hairpieces and other fashion accessories, which were sent from the Ethnological Museum in Berlin, Germany, to the National Museum of Namibia.
Deputy Director of Natural Heritage and Cultural Programs in the Ministry of Education and Culture Boyson Ngondo said although it is believed that six of the 23 artefacts may originate from the 1904-1908 genocide, they first have to engage communities to establish linkages.
The artefacts were picked by a panel of experts in Namibia for their particular historical, cultural and aesthetic significance and will be made available to local artists and academics for research.   (Xinhua)

 

