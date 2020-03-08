Namibia allots 700,000 USD to combat coronavirus outbreak

WINDHOEK, March 8-- The office of Namibian Prime Minister has earmarked 11 million Namibian dollars (around 700,000 U.S. dollars) to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to combat the coronavirus outbreak, a Namibian official said on Saturday. Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services Ben Nangombe revealed the allotment in a statement, adding that medical equipment like face masks will be given to the regions in need on Sunday. Nangombe also said three ambulances will be allocated soon. By Saturday, Namibia has had no confirmed case of infections.