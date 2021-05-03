Managing Director ‘s Message on World Press Freedom Day.

Windhoek,May 3–This year Namibia reclaimed its number one (1) spot ranking in Press Freedom on the Africa continent,but dropped from 23 to 24 place in the world Press Freedom day rankings according to RSF index.

In 1993,the United Nations General Assembly, proclaimed 3 May as World Press Freedom Day, following a recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991.

World Press Freedom day is aimed at celebrating the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world and defend the media from attacks on their independence and also to pay tribute to the journalists who have lost their lives in the excise of their profession.

Namibia today joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Press Freedom Day.Today’ s celebration coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration for the development of a Free,Independent and Pluralistic Press being celebrated together with the Press Freedom Day in our capital city Windhoek.

“Freeedom and safety of the media it is not something that can be granted only on a piece of paper [-], it is something we need to nurture and protect, to keep and preserve as valued and unique human right as it is.” Frank Steffen, Chairperson of the editors’ Forum of Namibia.

On behalf of Namibia daily news, I would like to wish all the media personalities in Namibia, Africa and Globally a happy World Press Freedom Day.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info