BEIJING, March 29 -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1100 GMT, March 29. Country Confirmed Cases World 669,312 U.S. 124,686 Italy 92,472 Spain 73,235 Germany 58,247 France 38,105 Iran 35,408 Britain 17,315 Switzerland 14,076 Belgium 10,836 China 82,061 Xinhua