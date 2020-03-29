Thailand reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

BANGKOK, March 29 -- Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 143 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 1,388. The ministry also reported one more fatality, bringing the death toll to 7. "The death was of a 68-year old man linked to the Lumpini boxing stadium," said Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothing, spokesman for Thailand's Command Centre for the Management of the COVID Situation. Thaveesilp also said that everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19, while 18 percent of those infected do not show any symptoms, but remain infectious. The Health Ministry said there are currently 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangkok and its vicinity, 135 in the central region, 82 in southern border provinces and 530 cases around the rest of the country. Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the media that he is in discussion with other officials at the Government House to discuss additional stringent measures as the number of new infections and deaths escalated. "The increasing number of infections was due to people failing to observe social distancing," said Prayut. Xinhua