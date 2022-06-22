Russia to deploy Sarmat ballistic missile system by year end: Putin

Trending Now
June 22, 2022

MOSCOW, June 22 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the country’s first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system would enter combat duty by the end of the year.
“We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks,” Putin said during his meeting with military academy graduates.
Putin said it was important to equip troops with modern weapon systems, as this would largely determine the Russian army’s combat capabilities for decades to come.
He said that Russia had already successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, adding that the first such missile system would be deployed at the end of the year.
The Russian leader said troops were already being equipped with S-500 air and missile defence systems, which “have no analogues in the world.” (Xinhua)



