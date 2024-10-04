Trending Now
China urges EU to get back to right track of resolving trade disputes through consultations: commerce ministry
October 4, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 4 — China has urged the European Commission to truly show concrete actions to implement its political will and get back to the right track of resolving trade frictions through consultations, said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.
The remarks came after the commission’s proposal to impose definitive countervailing duties on imports of battery electric vehicles from China had obtained the necessary support from Member States of the European Union (EU) for the adoption of tariffs.
“China firmly opposes the draft final ruling of the EU side, but has also noted its political will to continue to resolve the issue through negotiations,” said the spokesperson, noting that technical teams from both sides will continue with their negotiations on Oct. 7.
The ministry urged the EU side to be clearly aware of the harm of imposing additional tariffs, as it will not solve any problems but only waver Chinese enterprises’ confidence and resolve in and prevent them from conducting investing cooperation in Europe.
“China’s position is consistent and clear. China firmly opposes the unfair, illegal and unreasonable protectionist practices of EU in this case, and resolutely opposes the EU additional countervailing duty on Chinese electric vehicles,” said the spokesperson. “China will take all possible measures to firmly defend the interests of Chinese enterprises.” (Xinhua)

