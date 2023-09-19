Floods damage 70 pct of infrastructure in affected areas in Libya

TRIPOLI, Sept. 19 — The Libyan National Agency for Bridges and Roads said Monday that 70 percent of the infrastructure in the flood-hit areas in eastern Libya was damaged.

The Agency said that 50 percent of the roads there were also damaged, and alternative routes opened in the disaster areas to allow traffic.

The Ministry of Education said that 114 schools were damaged in 15 flood-hit cities and towns in eastern Libya.

On Sept. 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered the worst floods in Libya in decades, which have so far claimed at least 5,500 lives and left another 10,000 missing, according to official statistics. (Xinhua)