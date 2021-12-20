Trending Now
Home NationalGender Bank Windhoek donates sanitary pads to Innergirl Foundation
Bank Windhoek donates sanitary pads to Innergirl Foundation
Gender

Bank Windhoek donates sanitary pads to Innergirl Foundation

December 20, 2021

WINDHOEK, DEC 20 – On Monday, 13 December 2021, Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital department donated 260 care bags and 260 packs of sanitary pads to the Innergirl Foundation. A non-profit organisation, the Innergirl Foundation assists the less fortunate young Namibian girls who cannot afford basic menstrual hygienic care. The Innergirl Foundation will distribute the menstrual hygiene product to schools around Windhoek early next year.

Bank Windhoek’s Human Resources Business Partner Manager, Geraldine Schouw, said that the donation is part of the Bank’s responsibility as a responsible corporate citizen. “We decided to support this initiative as staff members and made collective donations to give anything to Namibian girls in need of sanitary pads,” said Schouw.

The Bank’s Human Capital department added an emergency kit to the donation to support young girls during menstruation. “It includes a cloth, socks, which helps to reduce the pain when the feet are warm. There are also tissues, pantyliners, and a small, scented bag,” said Schouw.

Innergirl Foundation’s founder, eighteen-year-old Yakira Stanley, said she started the foundation this year with the knowledge that the Minister of Health Social Services declared pads Value Added Tax (VAT) free. “But this did not help the fact that those who cannot afford pads are still suffering and missing school,” she said. “This is where Innergirl Foundation comes in. This initiative started with the mindset to assist the less fortunate youth who cannot afford basic sanitary care, helping our girls focus on their education one pad at a time.”

Stanley said that plans are in place to reach out to more schoolgirls in the country. “We hand over pads and care packages and anything that makes girls feel comfortable and confident again,” she said. “We aim to pursue this until the Government makes sanitary wear-free for all those in need.”

To create public awareness, the Innergirl Foundation hosts events showcasing the plight of young girls. It has trolleys and boxes at participating stores to which individuals and companies can make their donations. “Our gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek for donating care packages to us. We are grateful because every pad count and helps the girls through the month,” said Stanley. Schouw concluded that they would continue supporting the Innergirl Foundation since it benefits young Namibian girls needing sanitary pads. – NDN Staffer

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Former USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced up to 175...

January 26, 2018

Sioka urges for zero tolerance stance against GBV

October 31, 2018

Standard Bank donates over N$600,000 in scholarships to...

January 11, 2019

Women and girls should be heard – Odede

December 11, 2018

Namibia to launch action plan on gender-based violence

November 5, 2018

Rwanda suspends local radio station for hateful sermon...

February 23, 2018

Sioka condemns GBV on National Assembly opening

September 12, 2018

Women should not protect husbands who sexually abuse...

July 31, 2018

First ever Slut Shame Walk in April

March 23, 2019

Chinese-operated mine becomes big employer in Namibia

May 17, 2018



100% secure your website.