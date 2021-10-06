Trending Now
Spain's Koke (L) in action against Kosovo's Milot Rashica (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying soccer match between Kosovo and Spain in Pristina, Kosovo, 08 September 2021. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
UEFA Nations League Finals preview, 6-10 October

October 6, 2021

WINDHOEK, OCT 6 – SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to action from the Finals of the UEFA Nations League, with matches scheduled for Wednesday 6 to Sunday 10 October 2021.

Italy’s Moise Kean during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier Group C soccer match Italy vs Lituania at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 08 September 2021. EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

The 2020-21 edition of the Nations League will wrap up with semifinals, third-place playoff and final in Milan and Turin, Italy. The action gets underway on Wednesday 6 October, with Italy taking on Spain at the San Siro in Milan. The teams met as recently as July this year, drawing 1-1 in the semifinals of UEFA Euro 2020 before the Azzurri went on to claim victory via penalties.

Italy went on to win that tournament after overcoming England in the final and have since reached a world-record 36-match unbeaten run. Despite these achievements, manager Roberto Mancini believes his side can still improve.

“We can improve in the months from now until the World Cup [in November-December 2022 in Qatar],” said the former Manchester City boss. “Nothing has changed. Our life will go on and our work too. We have won the European Championship, we have made ourselves and 60 million Italians happy. This is what made us so proud, the fact that we gave happiness to all these people.”

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group E soccer match between Belgium and Czech Republic at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, 05 September 2021. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

The second semifinal on Thursday 7 October sees Belgium take on France at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Red Devils will be hoping for revenge after Les Bleus beat them 1-0 in the semis of the last World Cup in 2018, while France themselves are hoping to get back into trophy-winning form after their disappointing showing at Euro 2020.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez will hope Romelu Lukaku can inspire a win over the World Cup champions: “He is a legend of Belgian football, his statistics are fantastic. When I talk about Romelu, it’s always a bit subjective. I’ve been lucky enough to see him grow as a player and he’s developed superbly. Sometimes we take for granted what we have. But players like Romelu are rare and they should be enjoyed.”

The losing semifinalists will meet in the third-place playoff in Turin on the afternoon of Sunday 10 October, with the final set for the San Siro later that evening. The last UNL final was held at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, with Portugal winning the inaugural tournament after a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in June 2019.

UEFA Nations League Finals broadcast details, 6-10 October 2021
All times CAT

Wednesday 6 October
20:45: Italy v Spain – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Thursday 7 October
20:45: Belgium v France – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 10 October
15:00: Third Place Playoff – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360
20:45: Final – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

