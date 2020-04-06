De Beers Group to donate N$15 Million towards the COVID-19 response in Namibia.









Walvis Bay, April 06-De Beers Group today announced that it will contribute N$15million to assist the Namibian government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a statement De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said the contribution will go towards logistical, supply and community support.



“De Beers is proud to play its part in supporting Namibia through this crisis. We will help the government, healthcare professionals, community leaders and all those on the frontline to prepare for the crisis and mount an effective emergency response. We will be by Namibia’s side at every step of the response and will be its partner in recovery,” said Cleaver.



According to the statement the De Beers Group has designed a Community Response Plan (CRP) to guide site teams around the world on the initiatives that should be undertaken to support host communities.



“The CRP has been developed by engaging with our communities, traditional and faith leaders, and government agencies to understand their identified needs and ensure we provide the right support at the right time, both during the pandemic and into the vital economic recovery phase,” said the Cleavers.

De Beers Group’s contribution to Namibia forms part of a larger effort across its four-diamond producing countries including Botswana, Canada and South Africa.



The statement further said that “De Beers Group will continue to engage regularly with government and community leaders to provide all the support that it can, and stands ready to be a partner in Namibia’s recovery.”

De Beers Group together with the Namibian goveernemnt holds 50/50 joint venture stake in the Namibian diamond mining company Namdeb Holdings (PTY) Ltd.

CONTRIBUTER: NDN