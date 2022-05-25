Discover Namibia Expo connects entrepreneurs in Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 25 May 2022 – The Discover Namibia Intra-Africa Trade Expo and Business Summit which started on Monday and ends on Wednesday in the coastal capital, has so far united Africa and its talents.

Creative minds gathered from all around Namibia to showcase their services and connect with potential sponsors from all corners of Africa to promote trade and entrepreneurship across the continent.

The maiden event allowed participants to learn from one another and foster collaboration with African entrepreneurs and strengthen intra-African trade.

“It’s indeed pleasing for me to witness the business relations among African countries. I hope that the planning activities and networking will be beneficial to all the invited guests to enhance stakeholders and relations between business individuals … to contribute to the economic emancipation in the continent of Africa,” said the mayor of Swakopmund, Louisia Kativa at the beginning of the event.

The Africa Economic Leadership Council, which presented the expo, was formed by two brothers from the African continent (Heinrich Hafeni, Namibia and Percy Morapedi Koji, South Africa) with a mandate to connect African entrepreneurs and business leaders in Africa. It was inspired by the continental Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is a flagship programme of the African Union (AU) agenda 2063, ‘The Africa we want. This agreement has so far been signed by 54 African countries and aims to improve their economic trade on the world market.

AELC president, Heinrich Hafeni, said that there’s an AU policy that each individual can play a role in increasing the current trade margin, which is less than 17%, among African countries.

He said that Europe and Asia are trading at more than 50% or 60% respectively among each other. And he believes that there could be a turnaround for the African continent too.

“We’re now ready to utilise our natural resources to make sure that Africans or international traders are trading with each other on a win-win {basis},” Hafeni said.

A united Africa, working together, collectively … to grow connectivity, to deepen economic integration, robust business ties and to build a community with a shared future respectively.

“We need to organise ourselves as Africans and unite in terms of the economy to free ourselves economically,” the governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre said.

First National Bank (FNB) representative, Tienie Mouton, said that entrepreneurship has never been more urgent and more important, given the current negative economic circumstances.

The three-day expo could bring together financial services, and build relationships and success in the SME market.

“We envision an industrialised Africa, taking advantage of adversity and more innovations to navigate our success story in this world of the fourth industrial revolution. We’re looking for an Africa that’s competitive in all areas of development. Including pharmaceuticals and global food sectors.

“As well as an Africa, which is prosperous whilst free from crime and poverty,” said the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Christine //Hoebes.

“However, African people have to take the lead for the efforts our leaders to be realised,” she said.

She also added that Namibia is ready to work with other countries for the realisation of the AU 2063 Agenda.

“Africa is indeed open for business!” said the president of Capital Markets in Zambia, Nickolas Kabaso. – Namibia Daily News

