Brighter Day Campaign kicks off in Mariental and Rehoboth

MARIENTAL, Nov. 18 — There was excitement, hope, and enthusiasm as the Brighter Day campaign kicked off in Rehoboth and Mariental on Wednesday, reaching over 300 learners and teachers from various schools around the towns.

The Initiative was launched in partnership with volunteer counselors, and in support of the Ministry of Education’s efforts to tackle emotional challenges, promote mental wellness among learners and teachers, help them cope with post-Covid-19, and adjust to life back in schools.

Initiator and lead counselor of the Brighter Day campaign, Anthony Auchab said the reception at all the engagements so far was very warm and the objectives of the initiative are seen as very important and relevant by both learners and teachers.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been hard. We engaged a school where the school community lost 108 families/friends/colleagues. That shows the context of what is on the ground,” said Auchab.

Some of the issues covered so far in the engagements with teachers and learners focused on emotional awareness, the meaning of bereavement and grief as well as how they can cope and get help, handle emotional challenges, and find the right tools and support to cope. Other topics included mental health, drug use, teenage pregnancies as well as making the right career choices and paths.

According to Auchab, addressing the emotional well-being and needs of both students and teachers is an ongoing process that needs as much support on a continuous basis and it should be a constant dialogue.

“This initiative is about creating a brighter tomorrow for our learners and teachers and when we have seen so far gives us reason to appreciate that there is indeed a better tomorrow waiting for us all if we work together to confront our emotional challenges. We hope that our interventions will help create hope and belief in a brighter day and a brighter future. That is why the name of the initiative is Brighter Day.”

At Standard Bank, we endeavor to nurture the talent and potential of all Namibian youth. We, therefore, consider this initiative a worthwhile effort to not only support the Ministry of Education but also to support our learners and unleash their true potential.

Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing and Branding, Magreth Mengo said she was encouraged by the feedback received so far. “I am extremely pleased that learners and teachers are opening up and are eager to confront the issues affecting their development.

“We deem it extremely important to help our young people realize their full potential which is why we are supporting this initiative to remove all barriers that impede growth and development.

Over the next month and the coming year, the Brighter Day Initiative will be rolled out to several schools across the 14 regions of the country.