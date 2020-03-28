Brunei reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, 120 in total

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 28 -- Brunei reported 5 new cases of the COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 120 cases. According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, 14 more cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 25. The ministry said that so far, a total of 909 individuals are undergoing quarantine, 1,110 people have completed the quarantine period and 5,333 laboratory tests for the COVID-19 have been conducted. The ministry also announced Brunei's first death case from the COVID-19 on Saturday morning. The deceased was a 64-year-old man who returned to Brunei from Malaysia and Cambodia on March 4. The man who passed away on Friday night at the National Isolation Center in Tutong District is the 25th COVID-19 case in the sultanate. A 53-year-old local man became the first confirmed case for the COVID-19 in Brunei on March 9 after returning to the country from Kuala Lumpur, who possibly contracted the virus there during the religious mass gatherings from late February to early March, which were reportedly attended by about 16,000 people. Xinhua