Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia Hosts Successful Red Saturday Campaign to Boost National Blood Supply, Saving 663 Namibian Lives

Windhoek, April 22 – Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) proudly announces the success of its “Red Saturday” blood donation drive, held on 11 April 2026, country-wide. The blood donation drive, resulted in 663 Namibian lives being saved.

The initiative was strategically organized to strengthen national blood reserves ahead of all the upcoming public holidays – a period often marked by increased demand for blood transfusions.

The campaign saw an encouraging turnout of voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors across communities, demonstrating strong public support and awareness of the critical role, blood donation plays in saving lives.

The primary objective of our “Red Saturday” campaigns are to proactively increase blood collections to ensure that hospitals and healthcare facilities are adequately stocked and that every patient in need of a blood transfusion receives timely and uninterrupted care.

Public holidays can present challenges in maintaining a safe and stable blood stocks due to reduced donor availability and a potential rise in emergencies. Through our “Red Saturday” initiatives, the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) successfully reinforces its commitment to providing and maintaining a sufficient blood supply for all Namibians.

The next “Red Saturday” is slated for the 9th of May 2026, this day will be crucial as there are 5 public holidays in May, amounting to 1,000 less units of blood which will drastically affect the national blood supply. The blood donation clinics will be hosted at the following venues:NamBTS Headquarters, 35 Tal Street: 08h00 – 14h00

Grove Mall: 09h00 – 15h00

Oshakati Game: 09h00 – 15h00

Dunes Mall: 09h00 – 15h00

Speaking on the success of the initiative, Zita Tobin, Manager: Marketing and Donor Relations said: “Red Saturday reflects the power of collective action. The response from the public has been remarkable and it reinforces our shared responsibility to ensure that no life is lost due to a shortage of blood.

We remain committed to providing a reliable and safe blood supply to all who need it” NamBTS extends its sincere gratitude to all donors, partners and volunteers who contributed to the success of the campaign. We continue to encourage eligible Namibians to donate blood regularly, as the need for blood is constant and cannot be manufactured.

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