Rosatom and Algerian Commission of Atomic Energy Forge Partnership to Advance Non-Energy Nuclear Technologies

On September 25, 2023, in Vienna, Austria, the Rosatom State Corporation and the Algerian Commission of Atomic Energy (COMENA) formalized their collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding. This significant agreement was inked during the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference, with Boris Arseev, Division Deputy Head and International Business Director of the Rosatom State Corporation, and Abdelhamid Mellah, the COMENA commissioner, serving as signatories.

The primary aim of this memorandum is to foster a long-term, productive, and mutually beneficial partnership focused on joint initiatives in the realm of non-energy nuclear technologies, specifically in healthcare and the advancement of nuclear medicine in Algeria. This includes the establishment of nuclear medicine centres. The collaboration will be overseen by the “Health Technologies” division of JSC “Rusatom Healthcare,” which leverages ROSATOM’s expertise in the healthcare sector.

Boris Arseev, speaking on behalf of ROSATOM, emphasized their comprehensive approach to healthcare initiatives. This approach encompasses an isotope complex for radiopharmaceutical production, the manufacturing of advanced medical equipment, the irradiation of medical devices and food products using ionizing radiation, and the development of nuclear medicine centres. Arseev expressed optimism about the opportunity to jointly explore innovative peaceful nuclear technologies with Algeria, with the ultimate goal of increasing life expectancy and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

Abdelhamid Mellah highlighted the potential impact of ROSATOM’s support on COMENA’s nuclear medicine and radiotherapy activities in Algeria. He stressed that this partnership would play a crucial role in enhancing cancer diagnostics and treatment in the country. Furthermore, Mellah underscored that having a prestigious partner like ROSATOM would significantly contribute to their success in implementing new directives from the highest authorities.

ROSATOM has a global presence in the establishment of Nuclear Medicine Centers, exporting over 200 types of isotope products, many of which are essential for diagnosing and treating conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders. The company currently ranks among the top five global suppliers of raw isotope products used in medical applications. ROSATOM offers 16 types of in-demand medical equipment of its own design and production, along with an integrated approach to constructing medical infrastructure facilities. This approach encompasses everything from designing buildings that adhere to safety standards to providing equipment and training for medical personnel.

The development of non-energy nuclear technologies, particularly in the fields of nuclear medicine and healthcare, holds significant promise for Africa. The adoption of these technologies can greatly benefit the continent by improving medical diagnostics and treatment, ultimately leading to better healthcare outcomes, reduced mortality rates, and contributing to economic growth and the development of a skilled workforce.

For reference:

“Health Technologies” (JSC “Rusatom Healthcare”) is a division that consolidates the expertise of the State Corporation Rosatom in the healthcare sector. The company was established by drawing on the resources of Rosatom enterprises and institutes, with the overarching goal of advancing medical technologies both within Russia and internationally. The “Health Technologies” division operates in four main areas: providing comprehensive medical solutions, manufacturing and supplying isotope products to over 50 countries worldwide, producing diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, and developing solutions for ionizing radiation treatment of products.

In early 2023, ROSATOM commenced construction of a state-of-the-art plant for the production of medical isotopes in Obninsk, the birthplace of the world’s first nuclear power plant. This facility will adhere to international GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards and will be established based on the Karpov Institute of Physical Chemistry, a subsidiary of the State Corporation Rosatom. It will become a leading European production facility for a wide range of radiopharmaceuticals. Additionally, the “Health Technologies” division manufactures medical equipment for radiation therapy and brachytherapy, implements projects for the construction of nuclear medicine centres in various regions of Russia, and is establishing a network of multifunctional centres for processing and sterilizing medical devices and food products, both domestically and abroad.