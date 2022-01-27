5 top talk shows to help you lead the conversation

WINDHOEK, JAN 27 – DStv is Africa’s top entertainment destination. Yet not all entertainment makes you giggle, cry or unwind. Some shows are there to educate and expand your knowledge about things you would typically shy away from.

We’re talking about topics like finances, investments, health and politics that aren’t everyone’s go-to form of entertainment. But, TV that covers these conversation starters is well worth the watch if you want to learn a bit more about important issues and real-life dilemmas.

Start your self-improvement journey on DStv with a plethora of talk shows to help make the information overload more digestible. And guarantee your title as a conversational expert…

Discover the secrets to success

Ever wondered how the rich and beautiful made it? How they keep up their lavish lifestyles and next-level fame? Want to know how you can obtain a similar level of luxury? Africa’s “IT girl” Toke Makinwa sits down with influencers from all over the continent on Talk with Toke Makinwato get the real tea. In these interviews, you might even learn a few pointers on how to manage your finances or adopt a new healthy lifestyle. Catch the show Fridays at 17:30 CAT on HONEY, DStv Channel 173.

Navigate the law

Whether you’re a business owner, manager, or employee, it’s always useful to have a basic understanding of how the law works. Judging Matters is an intriguing watch that takes you through small claims and minor cases, demonstrating how to navigate the arbitration system. It’s easy to feel intimidated by the topic but, once you get it, it can help you protect your assets and resolve disputes in a calm and fair way. Tune in Saturdays at 21:30 CAT on Africa Magic Showcase, DStv Channel 151.

Explore the ins and outs of Zambia

If you’re not from Zambia, it can be tricky to keep up with all the latest gossip, political concerns, or updates going on in the country. Tuvwange Lifestyle, meaning “Let’s Talk”, dishes out all the facts about what’s hot and happening in Zambia. Hosted by local celebs, it addresses everything from annual events and red-carpet moments to some of the most pertinent questions of our time. Follow the conversation Wednesdays at 21:30 CAT on OneZed, DStv Channel 172.

Keep up with local goings-on

An Afrikaans favourite, this light-hearted talk show should definitely be part of your weekly routine. Ontbytsake combines the latest sport events, food trends, and celeb interviews with serious news topics. So, not only will you be caught up on what’s happening in South Africa, but you might even learn a new trick to use in the kitchen or discover a healthy fitness trend to incorporate in your 2022 journey. Add this show to your afternoon calendar Thursdays at 13:00 CAT on KykNet, DStv Channel 144.

Get the low-down on hot goss

Hosted by American broadcaster Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show is perfect for anyone looking for a daily dose of international gossip. On the show, Wendy showcases everything from fashion trends and celebrity interviews to the latest musical talents. And she tells it like it is. Catch the compelling syndication Mondays to Fridays at 10:10 CAT on BET, DStv Channel 129.

