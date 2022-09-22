URBAN CAFÉ RADIO LAUNCHES ON DStv AND GOtv AUDIO PLATFORMS

As part of its ongoing endeavour to increase local content, MultiChoice Namibia introduced Urban Café Radio on its DStv and GOtv audio platforms.

Customers can access the radio station on DStv channel 876 and GOtv channel 316 for no additional charge, and it plays a soulful mix of modern music that speaks to its listenership, which is primarily urban.

“Whether in audio or video form, local content that tells our story has a strong following among Namibians. With the introduction of Urban Café Radio on our platforms, we are proud to meet the demands of our customer base while also enabling the entire country, according to Roger Gertze, managing director of MultiChoice Namibia. MultiChoice is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Namibia in just one more way,

The Urban Café Radio crew released a statement saying, “The milestone has allowed us the possibility to communicate and interact with the rest of Namibia on a bigger audience basis.” “The radio station will become sustainable and have a beneficial impact on the Namibian economy thanks to the two platforms (DStv and GOtv) and their larger audience reach. We are pleased to contribute to MultiChoice Namibia’s mission of empowering and elevating Namibian content creators and broadcasters.

All Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access subscribers as well as GOtv SUPA, MAX, Plus, Value, and Lite subscribers will be able to access the station.