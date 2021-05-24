Zimbabwe stops issuing import permits for maize after bumper harvest

HARARE, May 24 — Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) said Friday it has stopped issuing import permits for maize and maize meal to grain millers following a bumper maize harvest recorded this year.

It urged the millers to buy maize from the state grain procurer — the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

“The Agricultural Marketing Authority wishes to advise all grain millers and grain traders that all maize and maize meal imports are suspended with immediate effect, until further notice. Furthermore, the Agricultural Marketing Authority will no longer be issuing import permits for maize and maize meal on the online permit application system,” AMA Chief Executive Clever Isaya said in a statement.

He said all import permits issued before the announcement will automatically expire on May 31 to allow for the smooth movement of goods in transit.

Zimbabwe is expected to produce about 2.8 million tons of maize this year, a record output in recent years, against national consumption of 1.8 million tons annually.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya said this week the suspension of maize imports would result in the country saving more than 300 million U.S. dollars.

Mangudya said the money saved from grain imports will be channeled towards productive sectors of the economy such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Due to perennial droughts, Zimbabwe has been importing an average of 100,000 tons of maize per month from the region and as far as South America. (Xinhua)