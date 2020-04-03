UAE reports 240 new coronavirus cases, 1,264 in total

DUBAI, April 3 -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced 240 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 1,264. The new cases of different nationalities are all in stable condition, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement. Meanwhile, a new death from the novel coronavirus was confirmed, taking the death toll to nine, while 12 more patients have recovered, with 108 in total. The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases. Xinhua