Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS U.S. should stop provocating China, says U.S. expert
U.S. should stop provocating China, says U.S. expert
POLITICS

U.S. should stop provocating China, says U.S. expert

May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May, 12  — The United States should stop trying to encircle China militarily if it doesn’t want a war with the latter, alerted an article published Tuesday by the Mises Institute.
“In point of fact, China doesn’t threaten us. The U.S. is threatening China,” Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., founder and chairman of the Mises Institute in Alabama, said in an opinion piece titled Why the Warmongers Are Wrong about China.
The expert said that the United States “has pursued an increasing military encirclement of China’s periphery and has forced Beijing to respond in tandem.”
“These kinds of provocations are part of a broader effort of China containment, which spawns tensions and inevitable responses from Beijing, which is then accused of being aggressive and expansionist. This all creates a vicious circle of militarization from both sides as China strives to defend its ‘national sovereignty against perceived foreign intrusion,” explained Rockwell.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Western coverage of Ukraine exposes deep-seated racist bias,...

March 17, 2022

German FM calls for dialogue over Ukraine situation

January 21, 2022

Russia says its forces have taken full control...

February 26, 2022

Russia to sell gas to “unfriendly countries” in...

March 24, 2022

Russia closes skies to Baltic states, Slovenia

February 27, 2022

Zimbabwean president launches campaign for by-elections

February 13, 2022

NATO to send more troops to eastern Europe

March 24, 2022

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN chief arrives in...

April 28, 2022

Zelensky rejects talks in Belarus as Russian delegation...

February 27, 2022

Belarus will not participate in Russian special military...

May 6, 2022