U.S. should stop provocating China, says U.S. expert

BEIJING, May, 12 — The United States should stop trying to encircle China militarily if it doesn’t want a war with the latter, alerted an article published Tuesday by the Mises Institute.

“In point of fact, China doesn’t threaten us. The U.S. is threatening China,” Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., founder and chairman of the Mises Institute in Alabama, said in an opinion piece titled Why the Warmongers Are Wrong about China.

The expert said that the United States “has pursued an increasing military encirclement of China’s periphery and has forced Beijing to respond in tandem.”

“These kinds of provocations are part of a broader effort of China containment, which spawns tensions and inevitable responses from Beijing, which is then accused of being aggressive and expansionist. This all creates a vicious circle of militarization from both sides as China strives to defend its ‘national sovereignty against perceived foreign intrusion,” explained Rockwell. (Xinhua)