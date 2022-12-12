Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Police discover 27 dead bodies of foreigners in Zambian capital
Police discover 27 dead bodies of foreigners in Zambian capital
Africa

Police discover 27 dead bodies of foreigners in Zambian capital

December 12, 2022

LUSAKA, Dec. 11 — Police in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, on Sunday discovered 27 dead bodies of suspected foreigners dumped by unknown people.
The bodies of suspected Ethiopians were discovered in the early hours of Sunday in the Ngwerere area on the outskirts of the Zambian capital after the police were alerted by members of the public.
Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement that police have since launched an investigation into the matter while all the 27 bodies have been deposited in the mortuary at the University Teaching Hospital.
The police spokesperson added that apart from the 27 dead bodies, one surviving foreigner was found gasping for life and is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital. The statement did not provide further details regarding the incident. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 64
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Africa CDC to deploy emergency response team in...

February 16, 2021

Nigerian president appoints new army chief

May 28, 2021

Two lawmakers shot dead after peace rally in...

March 27, 2019

African content for African people!

May 27, 2021

Rwanda auctions commercial real estate of exiled tycoon

September 27, 2017

Tanzania’s Zanzibar First Vice-President Hamad dies at 77

February 17, 2021

Liverpool win at Burnley to move fourth in...

May 20, 2021

Malawi’s former deputy speaker of parliament commits suicide

September 30, 2021

Zambia dispels reports about closure of IMF resident...

August 26, 2018

First AI research center inaugurated in Republic of...

February 24, 2022