Overseas investors increase purchase of Chinese bonds in June

BEIJING, July 11 — Overseas investors increased their holdings of Chinese bonds in June, marking a surge in purchases for 31 consecutive months, official data showed.

As of June end, the total amount of yuan bonds owned by overseas institutions reached approximately 3.3 trillion yuan (about 510.73 billion U.S. dollars), up 36.57 billion yuan from a month earlier, data from China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd. showed.

In the first half of the year, overseas investors have increased their holdings of yuan-denominated bonds of over 450 billion yuan, up 40.67 percent year on year. (Xinhua)