Over 40 pct of American population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, May 28 — Over 40 percent of the American population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over 133 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, while over 166 million have got at least one dose, CDC data show.

Among the fully vaccinated, over 40 million are people 65 years of age or older, according to the CDC.

Over 292 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the United States by Friday. Over 157 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses and 123 million Moderna doses have been administered in the country, while 10.6 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered, according to CDC data. (Xinhua)