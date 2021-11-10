Old Mutual Namibia announces new appointment and changes in its Marketing Department

WINDHOEK, Nov. 10 — Mufaro Nesongano has been appointed as Manager of Communications and Old Mutual Foundation at Old Mutual Namibia as from 1 November 2021. Mufaro brings to Old Mutual a wealth of public and private sector experience in corporate communications, business and stakeholder management. Before he joined Old Mutual, he served in similar roles at Namibia Wildlife Resorts from May 2014, managing internal and external communication, online media and sponsorships. Previously, he served at Namibia Business Innovation Centre from September 2012, responsible for marketing and public relation functions. Mufaro is a seasoned presenter having presented several shows at various radio stations. He obtained a Master’s in Journalism and Media Technology from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in 2021 after an Honours Degree in Journalism and Communication in 2015 (NUST) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Communication in 2012 (NUST).

At the same time, Mauriza Fredericks, who has been the Manager of Communication and Social Responsibility since 2017 has been appointed as Brand Manager. In her new role, Mauriza will execute on Old Mutual Brand strategy across the Group, ensuring brand governance alignment. Mauriza holds a Bachelor’s of Honours Degree in Journalism and Communication Technologies from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Management Development Programme Graduate from Wits University and recently graduated from the Africa Brand Leadership Academy through Old Mutual Limited.