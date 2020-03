TEHRAN, March 7 -- Fatemeh Rahbar, an elected lawmaker for the next parliament of Iran, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, semi-official Fars news agency reported. Rahbar was elected as the principlist lawmaker from Tehran Province in the February elections. Based on the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country since Feb. 19 has infected thousands and claimed dozens of lives.Xinhua