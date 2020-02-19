MTC rewards the Winners of the MTC 100 days of Summer Millions Competition.



Windhoek, Feb 19 – Mobile Telecommunications (MTC) today handed over N$100 000. 00 each to the five winners of the MTC 100 days of Summer Millions campaigns.

Corporate Communications manager at MTC John Nekongo emphasize that the customers makes MTC what the organization it is now, without them it would have not existed, hence the need to give back to the clients in such platform.

“Customers put us to be where we are now, with out them some of us could be driving taxi by now” said John Ekongo.

The five lucky winners of the competition are:Anna Phillips from Luderitz , Sebby Max Usko Haimbodi from Omafo, Nuuyoma Betuel from Walvisbay , Phulgentia Muningirua from Windhoek and Marcell Heinrich Rehoboth .

NDN Staffer