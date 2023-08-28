Miss World Namibia Advocates for Cultural Preservation as Path to Economic Growth

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

OTJIWARONGO, August 28 — Miss World Namibia, Albertina Haimbala, delivered a compelling message at the ||Goa !Hoab, Kaisames OtjiMun festival in Otjiwarongo over the weekend. In her speech, Haimbala underscored the importance of cultural preservation as a catalyst for driving economic growth and fostering self-employment opportunities.

The festival, which drew thousands of participants from diverse backgrounds, provided a platform for Haimbala to address a pressing concern raised by the youth. She lauded the government’s efforts in safeguarding Namibia’s cultural heritage and engaging the younger generation in these initiatives. Haimbala expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the festival and its role in reinforcing cultural identity.

Haimbala asserted that cultural traditions stand as tangible manifestations of our heritage and hold the power to unite the people of Namibia. She emphasized the significance of events like the Kaisames OtjiMun festival in celebrating and showcasing the nation’s rich cultural diversity.

Highlighting the economic potential of cultural assets, Haimbala pointed out that Namibia possesses a wealth of exquisite raw materials and traditional ornaments that can be both locally and globally marketed. By harnessing this potential, she believes Namibia can establish a thriving market that not only bolsters the economy but also offers self-employment opportunities rooted in cultural significance.

In her role as Miss World Namibia, Haimbala is deeply committed to promoting the country on all fronts. She sees cultural festivals as a prime platform for achieving this goal. “These events not only preserve and promote cultural traditions but also give individuals a chance to connect with their roots and take pride in their Namibian identity,” remarked Haimbala.

As a university student, she expressed her enthusiasm for cultural festivals, considering them the highlights of her academic year. These occasions provide her and fellow students with a forum to exhibit and exchange their cultural expressions. The festivals also attract international students eager to learn about and celebrate Namibia’s distinctive heritage. Haimbala emphasized the importance of supporting these events, as they bolster cultural preservation efforts and instill a sense of national pride among students.

Furthermore, Haimbala personally embraces the responsibility of promoting culture through fashion. Each garment she wears carries profound significance, sparking conversations about the items’ importance and origins. These dialogues create opportunities to share Namibia’s cultural heritage, paving the way for further growth and market potential within the fashion industry.

She stressed that cultural preservation transcends heritage and identity; it paves a path toward economic growth and self-employment. Haimbala called on all Namibians to rally behind events that celebrate traditions, empower the youth, and contribute to the nation’s prosperity. With united effort, Namibia can forge a future where cultural assets shine brilliantly and offer opportunities for all.- Namibia Daily News