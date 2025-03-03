Trending Now
BRITAIN-LONDON-DEFENSE SUMMIT-UKRAINE-PEACE PLAN
InternationalPOLITICS

March 3, 2025

LONDON, March 3, 2025  — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2nd R), French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (1st R) attend a defense summit in London, Britain, March 2, 2025. Western leaders, including more than a dozen European heads of state and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gathered in London on Sunday for the defense summit aimed at advancing a peace plan for Ukraine following a week of intense diplomatic talks. After the Sunday summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that leaders at the summit had agreed on a four-step plan to guarantee peace in Ukraine and that Britain will allow Ukraine to use 1.6 billion pounds (2 billion U.S. dollars) of British export finance to purchase more than 5,000 air defense missiles.

