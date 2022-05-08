Four killed, several injured in a car crush

Trending Now
National

May 8, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 8 May – Police in Oshikoto region are investigating a case of culpable homicide, as well as reckless driving after four people were killed in a road accident on Saturday.

Several others also sustained injuries of varying degrees in the accident that happened at around 16h00 about 10 kilometres from Ondangwa.

According to Nampol’s Head of Media, Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga the deceased have not been identified yet.

A white D4D Toyota was driving from Omuthiya towards Ondangwa when it collided head-in-head with a seven-seater vehicle.

The driver of the seven-seater and three of his passengers were killed instantly while one passenger Haufiku Shafondino (40) from Ondiihaluka village in Ohangwena, sustained a fractured right leg.

The driver of the Toyota D4D, Alugodhi Mekondjo (35) from Onahenene village at Onankali, sustained head injuries. All seven passengers in his vehicle except one sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Albertina Alugodhi (66) from Onahenene village hurt her right eye and left leg, Johannes Uugwanga (24) from Onahenene sustained head and knee injuries, while Eliaser Shikongo (24) from  Iikokola village, Rucia Akuunda (51) from Iikokola, Rosimina Neliwa(26) from Okashana Kiyiinda in Omuthiya , Kapiye Philipus (age unknown) all sustained head injuries.

Helena Namumpala (27) from Onahenene Village escaped injury.

All the injured were taken to the Onandjokwe Central hospital, Kuwinga said.

 

 

 

