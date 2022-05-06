Trending Now
InternationalPOLITICS Sanctions only make world economy worse: FM spokesperson
Sanctions only make world economy worse: FM spokesperson
POLITICS

Sanctions only make world economy worse: FM spokesperson

May 6, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 — Facts have already proved that sanctions cannot bring peace but only make the world economy worse, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that the United States, as the world’s largest economy, should do more that is conducive to the recovery of the global economy and the stability of the global supply chain.
Zhao made the remarks when asked to comment on a report that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently downgraded its 2022 global economic growth forecast to 3.6 percent.
Noting that economic recovery is the common aspiration of people from all countries, Zhao said that in the face of instabilities and uncertainties, China’s economy has always contributed positive energy to the world economy.
National economic data for the first quarter of 2022 showed that China’s economy has continued to sustain its recovery and development momentum, and its foreign trade and foreign investment continued to improve, showing strong resilience and vitality, he said.
China stands ready to work with all parties to contribute to stabilizing global industrial and supply chains, promoting world economic recovery, and boosting global confidence in development, the spokesperson said.
Zhao also stressed that global economic recovery requires the concerted efforts of the international community.
Facing a sluggish and fragile global economy, the United States and a handful of other countries are sticking to their own interests and blindly increasing unilateral sanctions, Zhao said. He said facts have already proved that sanctions cannot bring peace but only make the global economy worse, and the big stick of sanctions is actually hitting the people of all countries.
As the world’s largest economy, the United States should think more about the right to subsistence and development of people around the world, and do more that is conducive to the recovery of the global economy and the stability of the global supply chain, he said.  (Xinhua)

