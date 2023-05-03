Discover the Beauty of Namibia on a Self-Drive Safari

Staff Writer

NAMIBIA: Namibia is a great place for travellers who want to shake off the shackles of organized overlanding and explore on their own. The country has a well-developed tourist infrastructure, and there are plenty of resources and local companies to help with planning and booking, although they are not necessary. The major car rental companies operate out of Windhoek’s international airport and provide basic Namibia-specific driver training before departure.

The most popular self-drive route in Namibia includes Windhoek, Sossusvlei, Swakopmund, Damaraland, Etosha National Park, and Okinjima. This route is designed to provide a well-rounded tour of the country, taking in most of the main sights and activities. There are more complex routes that stop in more places, but they may require significant time on the road. It is recommended to have at least two nights in each place to explore everything each place has to offer.

Visiting during the dry season ensures that you will barely see a cloud and maximizes your chances of big game viewing in Etosha. It also ensures that the roads will be dry. During the wet season, these roads can become particularly difficult to drive, and some may even be impassable.

It is essential to stock up on provisions before hitting the road and replenish in every town when there is a chance. Gas stations can be hundreds of miles apart, so it is crucial to top up the tank at every opportunity. Many gas stations do not accept credit cards, so it is necessary to carry enough cash. Mobile phone data plans are likely to be useless, so it is highly recommended to rent or bring a GPS and have a trustworthy map.

It is vital to stick to the rules of the road, especially the speed limits. The roads are incredibly straight, making it easy to speed, but it is important to drive safely. Namibia has a low population density, and wildlife is abundant, so it is essential to drive carefully, especially during the night.

Namibia offers a true taste of exploration, and those looking for adventure will not be disappointed. With its unique landscape, abundant wildlife, and friendly locals, Namibia is an ideal destination for travellers who want to experience Africa on their own terms. – Namibia Daily News