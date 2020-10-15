AIRLINK RECONNECTS WINDHOEK AND JOHANNESBURG WITH DAILY Flights.

Windhoek, Oct 15- Airlink, the privately-owned regional airline, will launch daily direct air services reconnecting Windhoek with Johannesburg starting on 26 October 2020.

This follows the Namibian Aeronautical Authority acknowledging Airlink’s traffic rights and designation on the route. Airlink has also recently resumed scheduled services between Windhoek and Cape Town as well as between Walvis Bay and Johannesburg.

Air travel between the neighboring countries was suspended under lockdown while public health authorities worked to successfully contain the spread of the Coronavirus in their respective territories.

“We can’t wait to re-establish this important connection between Namibia’s and South Africa’s main economic hubs and enable all-important trade, business and tourism between what are two very closely connected markets,” said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

Airlink’s Windhoek-Johannesburg service will provide travelers with seamless connectivity with Airlink’s new services linking Johannesburg with Cape Town and also with Durban. Connections are also available to Airlink’s other South African destinations, such as George, Port Elizabeth, East London, Bloemfontein, Upington, Kimberley, Polokwane, Hoedspruit, Nelspruit, Skukuza, Pietermaritzburg, Mthatha and others. Since the beginning of October Airlink has also begun resuming services reconnecting various destinations throughout the SADC region with Johannesburg.

Airlink’s great value for money Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. Onboard, our customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat (our flights do not have middle seats).

Airlink’s intra-continental Business Class service is available on selected flights operated by our state-of-the-art Embraer E-jets, with wide seats arranged in a two plus one abreast configuration with plenty of legroom between each row. Our service on these flights includes complimentary meals and beverages, a 30kg check-in luggage allowance and priority boarding.

NDN Reporter