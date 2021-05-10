U.S. pipeline remains offline after cyber attack

HOUSTON, May 10-- The main pipeline carrying gasoline and diesel fuel to U.S. east and southeast parts remained offline two days after a cybersecurity attack was detected, the pipeline's operator said Sunday. In a press release, the Colonial Pipeline Company said it has temporarily halted all pipeline operations after the cybersecurity attack involving ransomware was detected on Friday. "The Colonial Pipeline operations team is developing a system restart plan," said the release. "While our mainlines remain offline, some smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational." The Colonial Pipeline is the largest refined-products pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily on the East Coast.Xinhua