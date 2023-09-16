Trending Now
Top DPRK leader visits Russian aviation plant

September 16, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 16 — Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), visited on Friday a major aviation plant upon his arrival in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, an industrial centre in the Russian Far East, during his ongoing visit to the country, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

During the visit to Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant, Kim, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, got on a Su-57 fighter jet to hear a detailed explanation of its technical specifications and flight performance and watched flight demonstration of a Su-35 fighter jet. He also learned about the performance of the passenger aircraft produced at the factory, the report said.

Kim was deeply impressed with the independent potential and modernity of the Russian aircraft manufacturing industry, it added.

Founded in 1934, Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant is a pivotal base of the Russian defence industry and air transport industry. (Xinhua)

