NFA Ousts Entire Executive Committee

December 7, 2021

 

WINDHOEK, DEC 7 – Namibia Football Association (NFA) during its 30th Ordinary Congress, has resolved to disband its Executive Committee, according to a statement.
A statement issued by NFA on its Facebook page read: “Twenty-two [22] out of twenty-three [23] voting delegates in attendance of the 30th Ordinary Congress resolved to dismiss the entire Executive Committee of the NFA in terms of article 23[c] and article 37 of the NFA Statutes.”

As a result of the dismissal, the NFA then decided that a virtual extraordinary congress will be held on the 18th of December 2021.

“Following the dismissal of the executive committee, the 30th Ordinary Congress gave effect to article 33[9] that states that if more than 50% of the positions of the Executive Committee became vacant, the Secretary General shall convene an extraordinary congress within the prescribed period.”
The Extraordinary Congress will address approval of financial statements, budgets and the appointment of the electoral committee and electoral appeals committee. – NFA

