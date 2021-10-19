MTC partners with health ministry to speed up COVID jabs uptake

Windhoek, 19 October 2021 — The public will now be offered an opportunity to register and book online for their COVID-19 jabs and avoid long queues This comes after the launch of the MTC VaxUp081 Campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Health and ICT. The campaign will officially kick off on Thursday, 21 October 2021.

The VaxUp081 campaign will provide all Namibians in all regions a platform where they can make a booking for vaccination from the comfort of the cellphone, tablet, or laptop and choose their preferred vaccine type and vaccination site across the country.

To date, the total vaccination target population for Namibia was 60% of which only 19.2% was achieved. This is mainly due to the prevalent vaccination hesitancy in some regions and the convenience of the process.

“The VaxUp081 Campaign will not only provide an easier way for our citizens to make their bookings and avoid having to stand in queues all day, but it will also provide all MTC customers who will receive their first vaccination dose when booking via the VaxUp081 booking application, a free data bundle incentive. Prepaid customers will receive 1 free SuperAweh Bundle, while postpaid customers will receive a free 3GB Data Bundle valid for 60 days; said Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer.

“Only the first 130,000 MTC customers who receive their first dose after enrolling via the application will be eligible for this incentive. Notwithstanding that, this platform will remain available for all Namibians even after the 130,000 incentive quota has been achieved,” Ekandjo added.

Cabinet has long shared the sentiments that there is an urgent need to accelerate the vaccine uptake and have more people fully vaccinated. The MTC VaxUp081 system is therefore meant to create an opportunity for the public to register for COVID-19 vaccination and actively support in decreasing morbidity and mortality and relieving the healthcare sector.

“We certainly believe and hope that this campaign will have us drive more people to get vaccinated so that we may reach near immunity and protect each other and our loved ones from this pandemic as the Covid-19 regulations are being eased up and we slowly go back to our normalcy.”

The steps to register are quite easy

Step 1: Visit https://vaxup081.mtc.com.na to book your vaccination or alternatively log onto https://www.mtc.com.na/ or My MTC App and click on the VaxUP081 banner

Step 2: Fill out the form to book your vaccination timeslot.

Step 3: Receive an SMS confirming your booking and a reference number.

Step 4: Go for your vaccination.

Step 5: Receive your free Super Aweh or 3GB data 24 hours after vaccination valid for 60 days.

The website has been zero-rated and the customer would therefore not require any data to use the app.

By NDN Staffer