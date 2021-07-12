Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC’s 100th founding anniversary (60)

BEIJING, July 12 — Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also said the successful experience of the CPC is worth learning for political parties all over the world, and wished the CPC a new glorious century.

President of Sao Tome and Principe Evaristo Carvalho said that in recent years, under the wise leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, China has made remarkable development achievements.

Sao Tome and Principe would like to further strengthen friendly cooperation with China and continuously enhance political mutual trust so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples, Carvalho said.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said under the leadership of the CPC, China has made comprehensive social, economic and scientific and technological progress.

More importantly, he said, under the outstanding leadership of Xi, China’s many development achievements have largely benefited the African continent and the world at large.

Sam Nujoma, former president of Namibia’s South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) and founding president of Namibia, said the great achievements of the CPC have greatly encouraged the SWAPO Party, the Namibian government and the Namibian people, and provided them with valuable experience and reference for achieving the national development goals.

Evo Morales, chairperson of Bolivia’s Movement Towards Socialism party and former Bolivian president, said the CPC’s adherence to people-centered governance has enabled China’s economy to develop rapidly and steadily, and people’s living standards to improve.

With the Belt and Road Initiative and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, the CPC has laid a solid foundation for building socialism with Chinese characteristics, said Morales.

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous said the Syrian side is ready to make joint efforts with China to continuously consolidate and strengthen the sound relations between the two countries and peoples in various fields.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said that Kuwait cherishes the profound traditional friendly relations with China, and is willing to continuously develop the relations, so as to realize the common well-being of the two countries and their people.

Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Na Biam said under the strong leadership of Xi, China has made remarkable achievements in its development, and the Chinese people are marching from one victory to another. (Xinhua)