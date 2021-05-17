Zozibini takes a final walk as Miss Universe.

“I think you can tell from my face the overwhelming emotion that came over me as I walked on that stage a final time as a reigning Miss Universe. I am reminded everyday that my journey wasn’t just mine alone. With that said I want to thank you all. Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and walking side by side with me on this very important chapter of my life. Once again..May every child who witnessed this moment believe in the absolute power of their dreams.

Mandibambe Ngazo Zozibini” ❤🇿🇦